The Latest: Police ID man charged in Kentucky machete attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Latest on a machete attack at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Police in Lexington, Kentucky, have identified a man charged in a machete attack at a university coffee shop.

Police said 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins of Cincinnati was charged Friday with first- and fourth-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

A police news release said officers were called to the Glenn Building on the Transylvania University campus around 8:45 a.m. and discovered that Adkins had entered the building with a bag filled with various edged weapons. Witnesses told police Adkins made threats to students and employees inside.

Police said two female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

The release said Adkins was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to a hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

___

1:15 p.m.

A witness says a man asked about the political affiliations of people at a university coffee shop before a machete attack that injured a student in central Kentucky.

Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton told the Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2qeBRIv) the assailant Friday morning at Transylvania University was armed with a machete and knives and is thought to be a former student.

Student Tristan Reynolds said a man entered and said "the day of reckoning has come," then asked someone about their political affiliation. When the answer was Republican, the assailant said "you are safe."

Reynolds said people scattered and campus security arrived.

Fire department Battalion Chief Joe Best said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said the assailant was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

___

11:15 a.m.

