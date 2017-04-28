The Latest: Protest before AG Sessions visit on NY gangs
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — The latest on efforts to thwart violence by the street gang MS-13, which has been blamed for 11 deaths on Long Island since last year (All times local):
9 a.m.
Dozens of people who support immigrants are protesting outside a New York courthouse where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be discussing the violent street gang that's gripping a suburban area with fear.
A Catholic nun from Brentwood, Long Island, Sister Catherine Fitzgibbon, says area's "very good" and "hardworking" residents fear both the MS-13 gang and immigration enforcement.
Security was extremely tight around the courthouse Friday.
The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip (EYE'-slihp) since last year.
Some parents fear letting their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member can mean death.
President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. MS-13 has Central American ties.
12:40 a.m.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to visit one of the suburbs on New York's Long Island that is in the grip of fear from a violent street gang with Central American ties, MS-13.
The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip since the school year began.
Some parents say they are afraid to let their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member, particularly a refusal to join, can mean death.
President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. Sessions plans to discuss the issue with law enforcement officers at the federal courthouse where some of the suspects are facing possible death penalty sentences.