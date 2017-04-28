The Latest: Protest before AG Sessions visit on NY gangs

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — The latest on efforts to thwart violence by the street gang MS-13, which has been blamed for 11 deaths on Long Island since last year (All times local):

9 a.m.

Dozens of people who support immigrants are protesting outside a New York courthouse where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be discussing the violent street gang that's gripping a suburban area with fear.

A Catholic nun from Brentwood, Long Island, Sister Catherine Fitzgibbon, says area's "very good" and "hardworking" residents fear both the MS-13 gang and immigration enforcement.

Security was extremely tight around the courthouse Friday.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip (EYE'-slihp) since last year.

Some parents fear letting their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member can mean death.

President Donald Trump says the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. MS-13 has Central American ties.

___

12:40 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to visit one of the suburbs on New York's Long Island that is in the grip of fear from a violent street gang with Central American ties, MS-13.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in blue-collar Brentwood and Central Islip since the school year began.

Some parents say they are afraid to let their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member, particularly a refusal to join, can mean death.