The Latest: Security tight in anticipation of pope in Cairo

CAIRO — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Egypt (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Security men are posted every hundred yards or so along the 20-kilometre (12-mile) stretch between the airport and central Cairo in anticipation of Pope Francis' arrival in Egypt.

Armoured cars are stationed in front of the presidential palace, where Francis makes his first stop Friday.

Banners in the Zamalek neighbourhood welcomed Francis, with one from a private company saying "1,000,000 workers of Sharm el Sheikh welcome the pontiff."

Francis is brushing off security concerns to forge ahead with a two-day trip to Egypt aimed at presenting a united Christian-Muslim front that repudiates violence committed in God's name.

___

8:40 a.m.

Pope Francis is brushing off security concerns to forge ahead with a two-day trip to Egypt aimed at presenting a united Christian-Muslim front that repudiates violence committed in God's name.

Three weeks after Islamic militants staged twin Palm Sunday church attacks, Francis lands in Cairo on Friday for a series of deeply symbolic encounters with Egypt's religious and political leadership. He will meet with Egypt's president, patriarch and the "other" pope, Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church, and pray for victims of the attacks.