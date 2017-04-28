The Latest: Thai police get arrest warrant for Red Bull heir

BANGKOK — The Latest on the investigation into a Red Bull energy-drink heir accused in a fatal 2012 hit-and-run in Thailand (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Police in Thailand say they've obtained an arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune accused of a deadly hit-and-run accident. The warrant issued Friday by a Bangkok court could move the case forward after almost five years without charges being pressed.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya is accused of fleeing the scene of a 2012 crash in his Ferrari after allegedly fatally hitting a police officer on motorcycle patrol. His family, half-owners of the Red Bull empire, has estimated wealth of more than $20 billion.

Police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen said Friday the court had approved the arrest warrant on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving.