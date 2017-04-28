The Latest: Venezuela notifies OAS of intention to leave

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Venezuela has formally notified the Organization of American States of its intention to leave the regional body whose leader has been one of the fiercest critics of embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Interim Ambassador Carmen Velasquez submitted a letter on Friday declaring the move to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro in Washington.

The decision comes after a contentious meeting at the group's headquarters in which its permanent council voted in favour of holding a special session to evaluate Venezuela's crisis, adding to mounting international pressure for Maduro to schedule delayed elections and free detained political activists.