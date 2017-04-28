News / World

Tombstone of famed rabbi damaged in Czech town of Prostejov

In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, a young girl walks to school past a memorial to a former Jewish cemetery in Prostejov, Czech Republic. A Jewish foundation said Friday, April 28, 2017 it discovered this week that the tombstone of Prostejov Rabbi Zvi Horowitz, who died in 1816 was broken into two pieces. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A tombstone of a well-known rabbi at a former Jewish cemetery in the Czech town of Prostejov has been damaged.

A Jewish foundation said Friday it discovered earlier this week that the tombstone of Prostejov Rabbi Zvi Horowitz, who died in 1816, was broken into two pieces.

It was installed at the site in 2013 by New York philanthropist Louis Kestenbaum.

The cemetery was destroyed during the Nazi occupation and is currently a public park. It has been controversial due to recent efforts to rehabilitate the site after some of the original tombstones were discovered in Prostejov and nearby villages.

Many locals, including town officials, oppose any changes.

The controversy has been accompanied by an unusual outburst of anti-Semitism.

