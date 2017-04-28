Trekker rescued after 47 days in Nepal celebrates birthday

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Taiwanese man who was rescued after 47 days on a mountain in Nepal has celebrated his 21st birthday at a hospital in the capital.

A happy Liang Sheng-yueh cut a cheese cake and a chocolate cake at his hospital room in Kathmandu, where hospital staff and a government minister sang "Happy Birthday." His family members were expected to reach Nepal later Friday.

A doctor at the hospital, Chakra Raj Pandey, said he is making good progress and was able to walk on Friday with the help of physiotherapists.