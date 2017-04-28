Trekker rescued after 47 days in Nepal celebrates birthday
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Taiwanese man who was rescued after 47 days on a mountain in Nepal has celebrated his 21st birthday at a hospital in the capital.
A happy Liang Sheng-yueh cut a cheese cake and a chocolate cake at his hospital room in Kathmandu, where hospital staff and a government minister sang "Happy Birthday." His family members were expected to reach Nepal later Friday.
A doctor at the hospital, Chakra Raj Pandey, said he is making good progress and was able to walk on Friday with the help of physiotherapists.
He was rescued on Wednesday, but his girlfriend died just three days before the two were discovered near a waterfall.