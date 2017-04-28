UK's May to Japan's Abe: investors will like post-Brexit UK

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May has told Japan's leader that she is determined to keep Britain "the best place in Europe" to run a business once the country leaves the European Union.

May met Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Chequers, the British leader's country retreat outside London.

May hailed Japan as "our closest Asian security partner," and an important economic ally. May noted that 1,000 Japanese companies including Honda, Hitachi and Mitsubishi employ 140,000 people in Britain.

May said "our strong economy, high level of skills, and low levels of taxation" would keep Britain an attractive destination for investment after Brexit.