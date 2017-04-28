US employment costs climbed steadily in first quarter

WASHINGTON — Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew steadily in the first three months of the year.

The Labor Department said Friday that the Employment Cost Index, which tracks wages and benefits, was up 0.8 per cent in the first quarter. That's slightly faster than the 0.5 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2016 and better than the same quarter last year, which saw 0.6 per cent growth.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70 per cent of compensation costs, rose 0.8 per cent . Benefit costs, which cover pensions and health insurance, increased 0.7 per cent .

The index has shown steady improvement as the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5 per cent . The modest advance in the first quarter indicates that wage gains haven't accelerated to a pace that would worry the Federal Reserve about inflation. A recent Fed report showed that overall wage increases remained modest, although businesses were being forced to offer bigger increases to workers with skills that are in short supply.

Compensation for state and local government workers grew 0.6 per cent , matching the previous quarter's gain. Among private sector workers, compensation grew 0.8 per cent , compared to 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.

In the past year, salaries and benefits for all civilian workers have risen 2.4 per cent . That's better than the 2.2 per cent for last quarter, but below the roughly 3.5 per cent generally considered consistent with a healthy economy.

For the 12 months ending in March 2016, wage and benefit growth was 1.9 per cent .