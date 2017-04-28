White nationalists indicted on weapons, drug charges

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Five members of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Strike Force have been indicted on weapons, money laundering and drug charges.

The group's online mission statement is "to protect the honour of our women, children and the future of our race and nation" using violence as a necessary tool.

An indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania accused them of selling methamphetamine, laundering the proceeds and receiving and storing machine-gun part firearms.

Indicted are 37-year-old John Michael Steever, of Manville, New Jersey; 40-year-old Henry Lambert Baird, of Brown Mills, New Jersey; 26-year-old Justin Daniel Lough of Waynesboro, Virginia; 40-year-old Jacob Mark Robards of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and 20-year-old Connor Drew Dikes of Silver Spring, Maryland.