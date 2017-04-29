Berlusconi treated with stitches after fall

MILAN — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been treated by a doctor after tripping on a carpet and hitting his head in a fall in his villa in Portofino on the Ligurian coast.

The news agency ANSA reported Saturday that the 80-year-old, three-time former premier returned to Milan for treatment at the Madonnina clinic, where he received three stitches.

His doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, told ANSA that the injury was not serious.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia movement said Berlusconi would not be able to attend a rally in Tuscany as planned due to the injury.