Brazilian woman hurt in Carnival accident dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — A hospital says a woman injured in the crash of a Rio de Janeiro Carnival float has died.

Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth Ferreira Joffe was one of 20 people hurt when the float of the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school crashed into a fence, injuring spectators, revelers and journalists. Ferreira was one of the schools' directors.

She's the only known fatality of the incident.