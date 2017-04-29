China deports US businesswoman accused of spying
HOUSTON — An American woman who was arrested while on a business trip in China and later convicted of spying has been deported to the United States.
Jeff Gillis says his wife, Phan "Sandy" Phan-Gillis, got on a flight to Los Angeles on Friday evening. The couple planned to stay in LA a few days to visit relatives before returning to their Houston home.
It was just Tuesday when Phan-Gillis was sentenced by Chinese authorities to 3
She had faced an uncertain fate since March 2015, when she disappeared from her group
Phan-Gillis is a U.S. citizen of Chinese descent.