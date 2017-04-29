Hungary still defiant on US university after Brussels summit

The issue was on the agenda during Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting Saturday in Brussels with leaders of the European People's Party, of which his Fidesz party is a member.

Orban's press office said that while the government does not want to close the university and seeks to settle a legal dispute over the matter with the European Union, the school will still have to comply with new rules, like those conditioning its operations to a bilateral deal between Hungary and the United States and forcing it to open a U.S. campus.