Jamaican police report killings of 2 officers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican authorities say the deaths of two officers have raised the number of island police killed in the line of duty this year to four.
Police said in a press release that Constable Leighton Hanson was killed Friday afternoon outside Kingston while apprehending a suspect who managed to disarm and shoot the officer. The suspect was subsequently shot by a group of soldiers and died later that evening. Police did not name the suspect.
Police also reported that Detective Sergeant Dale Thompson died Saturday after being shot in the head Jan. 28 while responding to the killing of a security guard in Kingston. He was one of a team of officers who were fired upon as they arrived on the scene.