Judge says Houston-are bail system unfair to poor offenders
HOUSTON — A judge has rebuked Houston-area authorities for imposing a bail system that's unfair to people arrested for lesser
The ruling Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal was part of a lawsuit from a single mother who was held for two days on a charge of driving without a license because she couldn't afford the $2,500 bail.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement that the decision is a "watershed moment in Harris County criminal-justice history."
Rosenthal ordered the county to soon begin releasing indigent inmates without posting cash bail while they await trial on
A broader push is underway for bail-reform measures for the whole state of Texas.