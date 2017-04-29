Mexico City officer faces discipline for faking violation
Mexico City police say they may fire an officer shown in an embarrassing and widely circulated video in which he drags a legally parked motorcycle across the street to an illegal spot and then calls for a truck to tow it away.
The surveillance video transmitted extensively on Mexican news media seems to depict a blatant gambit to impound a citizen's motorcycle without reason.
A statement from police on Friday says the officer told internal affairs investigators that he'd acted only after the motorcycle's owner and a passenger fled when he tried to cite them for not wearing helmets or using lights.
The police statement says that the officer acted incorrectly and has been recommended for suspension. It says he might be fired.