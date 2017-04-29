Mexico City officer faces discipline for faking violation

Mexico City police say they may fire an officer shown in an embarrassing and widely circulated video in which he drags a legally parked motorcycle across the street to an illegal spot and then calls for a truck to tow it away.

The surveillance video transmitted extensively on Mexican news media seems to depict a blatant gambit to impound a citizen's motorcycle without reason.

A statement from police on Friday says the officer told internal affairs investigators that he'd acted only after the motorcycle's owner and a passenger fled when he tried to cite them for not wearing helmets or using lights.