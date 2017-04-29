Poland police forcibly remove anti-nationalist protesters

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's police have forcibly removed a few dozen protesters who tried to block the route of a march in downtown Warsaw by a nationalist organization celebrating its anniversary.

The protesters chanted "Poland free from fascism" and sat down in the street Saturday as they waited for the march of the National-Radical Camp to arrive. The group was celebrating 83 years since its foundation.

Police detained and handcuffed some of the demonstrators, who had no authorization for their protest. Police also used force on journalists reporting on the event, pushing them and kicking.

The nationalists' march was directed down a different route.