Pope repeats refugee 'concentration camps' remarks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Pope Francis repeated on Saturday that some migrant holding
A German reporter asked Francis if he had made a linguistic slip when he first made the remarks last week, adding that they had been met with shock in Germany. Speaking en route home from Egypt, Francis appeared to not appreciate the controversy, saying that there are some refugee holding
He said: "There are refugee camps that are true concentration camps."
The American Jewish Committee sharply criticized the remarks and urged Francis to use a different choice of words.
In a statement last week, AJC said that while the conditions in some migrant