Report: Turkish military convoy moves closer to Syrian Kurds
ISTANBUL — A convoy of Turkish military vehicles has relocated to a base near the Syrian border as tensions with U.S.-backed Kurdish militants escalate.
Tension between Turkey and the YPG has been rising. Turkey conducted airstrikes against the group in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, prompting clashes. Ankara sees the group as a terror organization.
The escalation led to U.S. patrols along the border in Syria.