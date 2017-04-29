Thai family mourns girl killed in video streamed on Facebook

PHUKET, Thailand — The funeral has been held in Thailand for an 11-month-old girl who was killed by her father in a video broadcast live on Facebook. Her father then hanged himself.

Mourners buried the girl along with some of her toys in the grounds of a temple Saturday on the southern island of Phuket.

The video livestreamed Monday evening showed 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay killing his child by hanging her at an abandoned hotel before killing himself. The video was apparently available for viewing online for almost 24 hours until Facebook pulled it down.