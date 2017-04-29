The Latest: Heavyweight loyalty in London for title fight

LONDON — The Latest on the Anthony Joshua-Wvladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight in Wembley Stadium. (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Some heavyweight royalty is at ringside for the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight.

Former champions Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis are on hand for what may be a changing of the guard in the biggest heavyweight fight in a decade.

Also at ringside is WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who says he wants to fight the winner. A crowd of 90,000 is packed into Wembley Stadium for the bout.

___

9:00 p.m.

British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defence against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Some 90,000 are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night for what has been billed as the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.