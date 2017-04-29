News / World

The Latest: Heavyweight loyalty in London for title fight

Romanian boxer Viorel Simion, left, fights British boxer Scott Quigg in their eliminator for the IBF featherweight title at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — The Latest on the Anthony Joshua-Wvladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight in Wembley Stadium. (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Some heavyweight royalty is at ringside for the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title fight.

Former champions Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis are on hand for what may be a changing of the guard in the biggest heavyweight fight in a decade.

Also at ringside is WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who says he wants to fight the winner. A crowd of 90,000 is packed into Wembley Stadium for the bout.

9:00 p.m.

British boxing fans are turning out in force to cheer on their countryman, Anthony Joshua, in his title defence against longtime former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Some 90,000 are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night for what has been billed as the biggest heavyweight fight in more than a decade.

The fight matches two Olympic gold medallists (Klitschko 1996, Joshua 2012) who both stand 6-foot-6 and have impressive knockout records. Klitschko, who lost his title in his last fight, will be trying to become a three-time champion at the age of 41 against Joshua, who has fought only 18 times but has 18 knockouts.

