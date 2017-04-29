The Latest: Le Pen's party hails conservative's backing

PARIS — The Latest on France's presidential election (all times local):

___

10:30 a.m.

The National Front party of far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is rejoicing over the decision by Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, a conservative who was eliminated in the first round of voting, to back her campaign.

Florian Philippot, a National Front vice-president , told BFM television on Saturday that the new alliance is "excellent news" and "a turning point in this campaign."

Dupont-Aignan got nearly 1.7 million votes in the April 23 first-round ballot — 4.7 per cent of the total.

But Dupont-Aignan's switch to Le Pen split his party, "Stand up France," prompting the departure of a vice-president , Dominique Jamet.

Jamet told BFM that that Stand up France was losing its "purity" by backing the National Front and that the Le Pen-Dupont-Aignan alliance is "a couple that doesn't please me."

___

10:00 a.m.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is hunting for votes in rural areas of France where his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, has made inroads among people who feel left behind, with difficult access to public services, mobile phone connections and other modern conveniences.

In a radio interview on Saturday, the centrist Macron said that if elected, his government would intervene directly if mobile operators fail within 18 months to install high-speed fiber optic and phone networks "everywhere."