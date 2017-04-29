The Latest: Southeast Asia leaders conclude closed-door meet

MANILA, Philippines — The Latest on summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders in Manila (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Southeast Asian leaders have concluded their closed-door retreat in Manila's ornate Coconut Palace and have started a meeting with lawmakers from the region.

Known to abhor formalities, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had rolled up the sleeves of his formal barong shirt as he led his ASEAN peers at the gathering.

Before their lunch, the 10 leaders posed for their traditional linked-arms photo in front of the palace, which used to house the office of the vice-president .