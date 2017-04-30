15 charged in attack on Macedonian parliament that hurt 100

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say they've filed criminal charges against 15 people suspected of being involved in a violent attack against the parliament three days ago.

Police said Sunday the group was charged for "participation in a mob and preventing officials from performing their duties."

Months of political tensions in Macedonia boiled over Thursday night over disagreements about the election of a new parliament speaker. More than 100 people were injured, most of them protesters. Police officers and about a dozen lawmakers also were injured.