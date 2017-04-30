15 charged in attack on Macedonian parliament that hurt 100
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police say they've filed criminal charges against 15 people suspected of being involved in a violent attack against the parliament three days ago.
Police said Sunday the group was charged for "participation in a mob and preventing officials from performing their duties."
Months of political tensions in Macedonia boiled over Thursday night over disagreements about the election of a new parliament speaker. More than 100 people were injured, most of them protesters. Police officers and about a dozen lawmakers also were injured.
Western diplomats expressed concern Friday that authorities failed to prevent the attack and did not provide the necessary security for the lawmakers and journalists present at parliament.
