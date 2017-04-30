Albanian opposition given time to register for June 18 polls

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's election authorities have extended for a few days the registration period for candidates for the June polls in an attempt to get participation from the opposition.

The Central Election Commission on Sunday said that political parties have until May 3 to register their candidates for the June 18 parliamentary elections.

The opposition coalition did not register by the Saturday midnight deadline.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama before the June polls and claiming that the sitting Cabinet will manipulate the vote.

The opposition has threatened to disrupt voting with "civil disobedience," starting with a local city hall election in a western town on May 7.