Aussie's arrest in Colombia aims light on foreign drug mules

BOGOTA — The family of an Australian woman arrested in Colombia for trying to board a flight with almost 6 kilograms of cocaine is mounting a campaign to defend her against what they consider trumped-up charges.

Cassandra Sainsbury was arrested April 12 at Bogota's international airport after an X-ray machine detected the cocaine hidden in her luggage.

Her family contends she was set up. The case has garnered media attention in Australia and her family has raised almost $2,000 to end Sainsbury's ordeal in what her sister calls a "corrupt country."