Biden returns to early primary state for Democratic dinner

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice-President Joe Biden is returning to New Hampshire to honour the nation's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Biden is speaking Sunday night at the state Democratic Party's annual McIntyre Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. He'll be joined by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter.