Merkel ally: 'Enlightened patriotism' part of German culture
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says "enlightened patriotism" should be part of Germany's national culture.
Thomas de Maiziere, Germany's interior minister, says Nazi-era nationalism and the hesitancy that followed "are all over now, especially for the younger generation." He is proposing ten principles for German identity amid a debate about the country's identity during a time of mass immigration.
Merkel's
A survey of 2,439 voters published Sunday by the weekly Bild am Sonntag found Merkel's party leading the polls with 36
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth woman's death declared a homicide, the first of 2017
-
Awkward #IamLinda encounter sparks hashtag, bitter social media feud
-
Ontario landlords must pay one month's rent or offer new unit to tenants they evict for own use
-
Once Upon a City: Toronto's first Chinatown offered a home in a hostile time