Multiple car collision kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police said a multiple car collision involving a tour bus killed at least 11 people Sunday on Indonesia's main Java island.

The brakes likely malfunctioned on a tour bus from Jakarta packed with passengers and it slammed into three cars and four motorbikes before falling into a 10-meter (33-feet) -deep ravine on a kitchen garden, police said.

Local chief of traffic police Capt. Erik Bangun Prakasa said the accident at Ciloto village in West Java district of Cianjur also left five people in serious condition and 41 others with minor injuries.

It was the second deadly road accident in the hilly resort region of Puncak during the long weekend holidays. Last week, four people were killed when another tour bus hit several cars and motorbikes.