TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is saying the country has become self-sufficient in producing the amount of gas the country requires on a daily basis.

The report says President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a new refinery that produces some 12 million litres (3.17 million gallons) of gas in its first phase.

Iranians consume 60 million litres (16 million gallons) of fuel daily on average. The country already produces about 50 million litres and some 11 million litres (2.9 million gallons) are imported.