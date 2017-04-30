South Korean villagers scuffle with police at missile site
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile
Residents in the town Seongj were trying to block two U.S. Army oil tank trucks on Sunday from entering site where the Terminal High Altitude Area
South Korean media reported there were approximately 300 residents and 800 police. A few residents were injured or fainted from the scuffle and transported to a hospital.
Facing the protest by residents, the oil tank trucks returned to a nearby U.S. military base.
Most Popular
-
Ontario landlords must pay one month's rent or offer new unit to tenants they evict for own use
-
Woman, 2 children killed in multi-vehicle crash on Coquitlam, B.C., highway
-
‘Beyond coincidence’: Top B.C. political donors gave $56M, got $15B
-
BC Hydro gives families a cold-weather break — but NDP says rising rates the real problem