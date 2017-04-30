Stolen-car suspects investigated in LA shooting rampage

LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating whether two suspects arrested in a stolen car are connected with a shooting rampage through Los Angeles suburbs that killed one man and left three others wounded.

Sheriff's Sgt. Vincent Plair said Sunday that a man and woman matching the description of the shooting suspects were taken into custody Saturday evening outside a motel in Whittier.

Officials say the apparently random shootings began earlier Saturday when a woman was attacked in the Pico Rivera area.

Shots were fired at three or more people in neighbouring communities. Officials say 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk died at a hospital.