Stolen-car suspects investigated in LA shooting rampage
LOS ANGELES — Authorities are investigating whether two suspects arrested in a stolen car are connected with a shooting rampage through Los Angeles suburbs that killed one man and left three others wounded.
Sheriff's Sgt. Vincent Plair said Sunday that a man and woman matching the description of the shooting suspects were taken into custody Saturday evening outside a motel in Whittier.
Officials say the apparently random shootings began earlier Saturday when a woman was attacked in the Pico Rivera area.
Shots were fired at three or more people in
The victim of the carjacking was unharmed. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately available Sunday.