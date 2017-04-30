The Latest: Deal reached on funding government through Sept.

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the bill being negotiated on Capitol Hill to fund the government through September (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators have reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks announced the agreement after weeks of negotiations. It's expected to be made public Sunday night.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump's presidency. It denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it gives him a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.

The measure rejects White House proposals to cut popular programs such as funding medical research and community development grants. It adds $1.5 billion for border security.

4:15 p.m.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.

Aides say lawmakers closely involved in the talks have worked through many sticking points in hopes of making the measure public as early as Sunday night. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.