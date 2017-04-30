The Latest: Earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island region
TYONEK, Alaska — The Latest on small earthquakes hitting Alaska on Sunday (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude-3.8 earthquake hit the Kodiak Island region.
The earthquake had a depth of about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers).
There are no reports of damage.
3:53 p.m.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magniture-3.3 earthquake hit a peninsula in the southern part of the state.
There are no reports of damage.