The Latest: Trump says new plan covers pre-existing ailments

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says people with pre-existing medical conditions will be protected under the proposed Republican health care bill.

Trump says the measure has a "clause that guarantees" that people with pre-existing conditions will be covered.

The latest version of House Republicans' American Health Care Act would allow states to opt out of the requirement for standard premiums, under certain circumstances. Critics have said there is no requirement that a state must provide an affordable coverage option for those consumers.

Trump said the bill has "evolved over a period of three or four weeks." He also said the plan would bring down premiums. He made his comments on CBS' "Face the Nation."

___

10:35 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence is acknowledging the Trump administration's proposal to cut taxes could increase the deficit initially. But he contends it will pay for itself eventually after spurring more economic growth.

When asked about the likelihood of a higher deficit, Pence told NBC's "Meet the Press": "Maybe in the short term."

Pence touted the Trump plan as "one of the largest tax cuts in American history." He says it's needed to get the economy growing at 3 per cent and to pay for rising costs of programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

The one-page plan calls for massive tax cuts for businesses and a bigger standard tax deduction for middle-income families. Budget estimates have cast doubt that it would bring enough growth to be self-paying.

___

10:10 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence says he believes a successful House effort to repeal and replace the nation's health care law is "just around the corner."

Touting achievements of the Trump administration's first 100 days, Pence says he believes "we're close" to gaining enough votes in the House to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

He says the legislative process "is often slow," and so it has taken time to repeal what he called "one of the worst pieces of legislation in modern American history."

Last week, the conservative House Freedom Caucus announced support for a revised GOP health care bill that would let states get federal waivers to some coverage requirements Obama's law imposed on insurers. GOP leaders say they will schedule a vote "as soon as we have the votes."