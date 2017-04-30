Turkey arrests Iranian, seizes anti-tank missile parts

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish authorities have arrested an Iranian national who they say tried to smuggle in parts of a Russian-made anti-tank missile system with the suspected aim of delivering them to a terror organization.

The Customs and Trade Ministry said Sunday that the man, identified only by his initials E.E., was detained at the port in the Black Sea city of Zonguldak, after officials searched his truck that had arrived aboard a vessel from Ukraine.

A ministry statement said the truck was officially carrying diapers but inside was found the "main parts" of a Russian-made system used by violent groups, including Kurdish rebels and Islamic State militants.