Turkey threatens further strikes on US-allied Syrian Kurds

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country may take further military action against Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, saying U.S. support for such groups "must come to an end."

He said he would discuss the issue at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next month.

The U.S. has provided air cover and other support to Kurdish forces battling the Islamic State group. NATO member Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish forces as an extension of its own Kurdish insurgency, and launched airstrikes against them last week.

U.S. troops have since been seen patrolling the tense border.