After Saudi stop, Germany' Merkel heads to neighbouring UAE
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed in the United Arab Emirates, her second stop on a two-nation Gulf tour taking in the Arab world's largest economies.
The German leader was greeted by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon her arrival on Monday in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The crown prince is the half-brother of the country's ailing president and his presumed successor.
Trade is also high on the agenda. Merkel's delegation includes prominent German business leaders looking to strengthen ties with the country's two largest trading partners in the Middle East.