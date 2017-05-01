Airbnb hosts to lobby for better rules in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — Airbnb is launching a new effort to roll back restrictions in New York state that are among the toughest rules for short-term rentals in the nation.

The company released an economic impact study Monday showing that Airbnb rentals in New York last year served 2 million guests and generated $3.5 billion in economic activity.

Airbnb hosts will gather at the state capitol this week to lobby lawmakers to pass a new set of regulations governing short-term rentals.

Under a law signed last year, people who rent out their entire home for less than 30 days face the risk of hefty fines.