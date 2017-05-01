Al-Qaida leader says group fought alongside US-backed forces

CAIRO — The leader of al-Qaida' branch in Yemen says his militants have often fought alongside Yemeni government factions — remarks that could embarrass the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the impoverished Arab country's Shiite rebels.

Qasim al-Rimi leads the group known as Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, considered by Washington to be the most dangerous offshoot of the global terror network.

He says al-Qaida militants have on occasion fought alongside Yemeni government factions, including "the Muslim Brotherhood and also our brothers among the sons of tribes" against Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis.