Appeals court won't reconsider net neutrality ruling
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court says it won't reconsider its ruling to uphold the government's "net neutrality" rules that require internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.
The decision on Monday means the rules
A divided three-judge panel ruled last year to preserve regulations that ban service providers from
Cable and telecom industry companies like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T say the rules threaten innovation and undermine investment in broadband infrastructure.