Azerbaijan moves to block independent news websites

BAKU, Azerbaijan — A court in Azerbaijan has begun considering a government demand to block access to the websites of several independent and opposition news organizations, including the local service of the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The news organizations are accused of advocating the violent overthrow of the government and promoting activities of radical religious groups, which they deny.

RFE/RL said in a report that its president considers the government's move an attempt at "blatant censorship that is intended to intimidate the independent press."

Cavad Cavadov, a lawyer for opposition newspaper Azadliq, told The Associated Press that none of the evidence presented in court on Monday supported the government's claims.