Chocolatier sends residents on hunt for golden tickets

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Vermont town is giving away golden tickets courtesy of their local chocolatier — though the prize is free parking for a year, not a tour of a local chocolate factory.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2oO5Mu0 ) that the search for the three golden tickets began with Brattleboro's town manager buying the first bar of chocolate. Stephanie Bonin, chairwoman of a National Main Street branch, says that the goal of the promotion was to recreate scenes from the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" where everyone in town searched for the golden tickets.