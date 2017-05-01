Christie conditionally vetoes bill aimed at Trump's taxes
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at getting Republican President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, calling it a "transparent political stunt masquerading as a bill."
The bill would require presidential and
In his conditional veto Monday, the Republican governor said the measure was unconstitutional and introduced because the Democrat-controlled legislature couldn't cope with the results of November's election.
Christie says he's proposing an amendment to the bill that would eliminate the disclosure exemption for legislative records in the Open Records Act. He is sending back the bill to the Legislature for reconsideration.