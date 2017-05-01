News / World

GM opens restored Flint factory that's considered birthplace

The renovated carriage works houses the Kettering University archives, meeting facilities and offices. General Motors unveiled the renovation of the original Durant-Dort Factory One during a ceremony Monday, May 1, 2017, in Flint, Mich. The Durant-Dort Factory One includes event space and an archive with about 100,000 historical documents, photos and other artifacts about carriage building and early automobile manufacturing.(Dale G Young/The Detroit News via AP)/Detroit News via AP)

FLINT, Mich. — General Motors has restored an old factory in Flint that's considered to be the company's birthplace.

The Durant-Dort Factory One, which reopened Monday, includes event space and an archive with about 100,000 historical documents, photos and other artifacts about carriage building and early automobile manufacturing. The public can visit by appointment.

The archive was relocated from nearby Kettering University.

Parts of the factory date to 1880. William Crapo "Billy" Durant and business partner Josiah Dallas Dort established the Flint Road Cart Co. in 1886 to build horse-drawn carriages.

Durant later took control of Buick, built GM and formed Chevrolet. GM executive Mark Reuss says the restoration preserves the stories of early visionaries who built a new industry in Flint.

GM in 2013 bought the building, which was in disrepair.

