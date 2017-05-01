India says Pakistan killed 2 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says two of its soldiers have been killed by rockets and mortars fired by Pakistan along the highly militarized de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The army said in a statement Monday that Pakistani soldiers fired at two Indian positions southwest of the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

It said Pakistani soldiers also ambushed an Indian patrol operating between the two posts and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers.

It said this "unsoldierly act" by Pakistani soldiers would be "appropriately responded."