Japan PM says he will initiate debate on new constitution

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to initiate debate in parliament on revising the country's U.S.-drafted constitution.

The democratic and pacifist charter took effect 70 years ago on May 3.

Abe, attending an annual rally on revising the constitution organized by ruling party lawmakers and other backers, said Monday the time has come to show the public what an ideal charter should look like. He has long sought to amend the current constitution.