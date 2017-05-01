Magnitude-6.2 earthquake rattles corner of Canada, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska.
At least three aftershocks have been recorded, and Vaughan expected more.
She says this type of quake has the potential to cause damage but that the location dropped the chances of major problems. Vaughan says it would have jarred people awake and knocked items off shelves.
