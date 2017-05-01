Mexican navy: 1 marine, 7 crime suspects killed in shootout

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say a military patrol was attacked by suspected organized crime members, setting off a firefight that killed one marine and seven alleged aggressors.

The navy secretariat says marines were patrolling Monday in San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur state when they came under fire. It says the attackers took cover in a house where the troops later found guns, drugs, radios and uniforms.

A territorial dispute between the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels is believed to be driving much of the violence in the southern part of the Baja peninsula, an area popular with foreign tourists where killings are up significantly this year.